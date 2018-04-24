Punjab Board Class 12th results: Meet the toppers and know their success stories

PSEB Class 12 topper Puja Joshi with mother Rajeshwari Joshi at the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) PSEB Class 12 topper Puja Joshi with mother Rajeshwari Joshi at the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

PSEB 12th results 2018: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has on April 23 released Class 12 merit list where the top slots were dominated by the students from Ludhiana. Of the 16 students who got top 10 ranks in the state (academics and sports list combined), 10 are from Ludhiana district. Of 16 students getting top 10 ranks, eight are from humanities, four from science and four from commerce stream.

Puja Joshi 98%, Humanities

A student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Sr Secondary School, Puja Joshi scored 98 per cent in humanities and secured the first rank in the state. Her father Dinesh Joshi is a priest in a temple and mother is a homemaker. She had economics, sociology, finance and English as her subjects but never went to any tuition. “Taking tuition has become more of a trend now. But I always relied on self-studies or extra classes in school. My father earns just enough to run our family, so I never wanted to waste money on tuition.”

Vivek Rajput 97.55%, Science

Vivek, also a student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School, Ludhiana, topped the state in science stream and got overall second rank with 97.55 per cent marks in science stream. He said that he proved it that one can top non-medical stream without wasting money on tuition classes. Vivek now plans to pursue mechanical engineering. “My parents also asked me if I would like to go for tuition. I refused.”

Jasnoor Kaur 97.33%, Commerce

Jasnoor Kaur, was expecting to be in state’s merit list, but scoring 97.33 per cent and getting the third position in the state was a surprise for her. She is a student of Dashmesh Girls Senior Secondary School, Badal village in Muktsar district.Her father Dharampal Mehna is a farmer in Mehna village.

“It is like a dream … I was just expecting merit. I will try for Delhi University now. I want to do B.Com (Honours) and my ultimate aim is to be an IAS officer”

Prachi Gaur (right) and Pushwinder Kaur (left) at BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Prachi Gaur (right) and Pushwinder Kaur (left) at BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Prachi Gaur 100%, Humanities

A state-level gold medalist in softball, Prachi is a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. She scored 100 per cent marks in humanities stream and bagged first rank in state. She also never went for any tuition classes and depended on school teachers for Class 12 exam preparation.

“I will try to continue with my sport in future also. I will also prepare for civil services.”

Pushwinder Kaur 100%, Humanities

Pushwinder is a state-level baseball player and a bronze medalist. Her rank was listed second in the merit list, with 100 per cent marks in humanities. Her father owns a tent house and mother is a homemaker. “I am playing baseball, since four years now and will continue my sport.”

Mandeep Kaur 100%, Humanities

A resident of Aulakh village in Kotkapura constituency of Faridkot, Mandeep got third position in sports category in Class 12 in the state. A national level Kabaddi player, Mandeep had taken humanities stream and she secured 99.56 per cent marks. Daughter of a driver, Mandeep, however, has no plans to stay back in Punjab as she has enrolled herself in an IELTS institute and she wants to go abroad for higher studies. She was a student of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary, village Kot Sukhia in Faridkot which is about 10 km from her village.

“I want to try for Canada or Australia, as I feel my future is bright outside this state. I am happy to see my result. My hard work has paid me dividends.”

