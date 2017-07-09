Punjab Board 12th compartment result 2017 declared at pseb.ac.in

(Fike/Photo) (Fike/Photo)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 12th results on pseb.org and indiaresults.com. Those students who have failed in the annual exam had appeared in the compartment exam. The Punjab Board had conducted the exam in June while the result of annual exam was announced in May 2017. Over 35 per cent students had re-appeared for compartment exam.

PSEB 12th result 2017, here’s how to download: – Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in). – Click on the link to the class 12 board results 2017. – Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided. – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The overall pass percentage has dipped this yar. Against 76.77 per cent in 2016, the pass percentage this year stood at 62.36, the lowest in the last three years.

The girls again outshone boys with a pass percentage of 72.59. For boys, it was 54.42. PSEB chairman Balbir Singh Dhol, while declaring the results, said the pass percentage dipped this year because they had not given any extra marks to students. Last year, the Board landed in a controversy for giving as high as 27 extra marks to the students to improve the pass percentage.

Amisha Arora and Prabhjot Joshi, both from Ludhiana, bagged the top two positions in the state. Amisha topped by securing 98.44 per cent marks while Prabhjot came second with 98.22 per cent. Ria from Gurdaspur district got 98 per cent marks and stood third.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd