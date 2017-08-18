BFUHS 2nd online counselling results 2017 for MBBS, BDS courses released at bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS 2nd online counselling results 2017: The counselling process for this round was held on August 18. BFUHS 2nd online counselling results 2017: The counselling process for this round was held on August 18.

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot has announced the results for the second online round of counselling. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can check their result on the official website of the university.

Those who have cleared the allotment are eligible for seats to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic session of 2017-18 through the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). The counselling process for this round was held on August 18.

The University has released a list of names against various colleges on its website. The participating institutes include recognised medical and dental colleges and hospitals in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhatinda, Faridkot, Ferozpur, Patiala, Sunam, Jalandhar and Mohali.

The first allotment list was released on July 24 after the first round of counselling was held. There was a state quota of 85 per cent and all the seats that have not been filled through the all-India quota have filtered to the state quota. The university had opened the portal for the surrender of seats from August 4 to 11 am on August 7, 2017. Read | Maharashtra NEET UG admissions 2017: Round 3 preference filling begins, apply/fill preference before August 20, click here

Steps to check BFUHS 2nd online counselling results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BFUHS (bfuhs.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “Provisional selection cum allotment list of candidates of MBBS/BDS-Session 2017 after 2nd online counselling round held on 18-08-2017”.

Step 3: Scroll down the PDF that opens and search for your name and roll number.

Step 4: Save a copy of the page for further reference.

