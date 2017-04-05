Punjab Agricultural University tampering with peacocks’ habitat: Axing of trees halted after students’ protest

Students protesting against the axing of trees at PAU in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh Students protesting against the axing of trees at PAU in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

The felling of almost 75 fully grown trees was halted at campus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Tuesday after students protested and did not allow the laborers to axe further. Known for its green cover in the polluted industrial city, PAU authorities Monday allegedly ordered axing of almost 75 trees at the botanical garden behind department of floriculture and landscaping — a green patch in the campus known as habitat of peacocks and other bird species.

The move evoked strong criticism from the students who resorted to protest and on Tuesday they stopped laborers from axing the trees. Speaking to The Indian Express, a student who is leading the protests said, “The botanical garden where trees are being axed is home to several peacocks. As laborers still axing trees, they were roaming here and there without a shade. If research means felling trees, reducing green cover and rendering peacocks homeless, then PAU needs to rethink its ideology. In books we are taught that greenery must be preserved and here an agri-university of such great stature and internationally renowned, is ordering axing of trees.”

The students protested Tuesday at the garden and also stopped the laborers who were back to work to cut trees. “We requested them to stop till we are protesting. We told them to wait till authorities do not reply to us. We will continue our protest. Still almost ten of seventy five trees are already axed. But we stopped further axing today. Is it more important for university to earn money from auction or to preserve greenery?,” added the students.

Contacted, Vishwajit Hans, estate officer, PAU claimed that ‘varsity is not tampering with habitat of peacocks and other birds’. “The number of post graduate students is increasing and we need more land for their research experiments. So we need to clear a chunk of land. But we have already fenced enclosure for peacocks so that their eggs are also safe. Also, each year we plant 1,300 new trees including shrubs. We understand concern of students but it is not that authorities are unconcerned about greenery in campus,” said estate officer.

Hans added, “I also got to know that axing was temporarily suspended today after students protest but soon we will be talking to students and apprise them of exact situation.”

However, students questioned, “If research is such a priority then why Vice chancellor sir gave away PAU research land at Bathinda for construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)? Also, a new helipad for VVIPs has been constructed on land meant for research. Why is it only peacocks whose homes are being snatched?

