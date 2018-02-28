Punjab: A day before board exams, CCTV cameras installed at 56 exam centres

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams for Class X and XII are set to begin from Wednesday. (Representational Image) Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams for Class X and XII are set to begin from Wednesday. (Representational Image)

With the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams for Class X and XII all set to begin Wednesday, the work of installing CCTV cameras in examination centres started Tuesday morning. Only 56 hypersensitive examination centres will be covered by CCTV surveillance across the state. At each centre, there would be 10-12 rooms which would be covered by CCTV.

Earlier, there was proposal to install CCTV cameras in all 2,800 examination centres, but the plan had to be shelved due to lack of time. The hyper-sensitive examination centres have been identified in 15 districts of Punjab out of 22. Out of the 56 hypersensitive centres, 31 are located in four bordering districts, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur only. Ferozepur has 11 centres identified as hypersensitive. Amritsar has 10 centres while Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur has six and four such centres respectively.

Apart from this, Pathankot has five, Fazilka and Mansa has four each. Jalandhar has three while Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala have two each such centres. Bathinda, Ludhiana and Mohan have one such centre each. Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Mukatsar, Patiala, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar districts have no such centres.

A letter pertaining to this was issued Monday evening. The PSEB in the letter mentioned that the CCTV cameras would be installed on February 27. The school heads have also been asked to cooperate installation teams which will work day and night so that cameras could be fitted before the exams.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya