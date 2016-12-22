Pune Tree House playschools: Parents irked by stopgap solutions

Even a week after the apparent lock up in some branches, playschool chain Tree House has not yet taken any firm stand over the issue. A meeting between the parents of children studying at the FC Road branch of the centre and the principal of Tree House High School, Karve Nagar, was held on Tuesday but no clear picture has emerged yet.

While high school Principal Sangita Rautjie refused to comment on the preschools, but said, “I will try to make some arrangements for the children at their nearest Tree House branches within a week to ensure that they can start attending schools from the beginning of the next session — January 9, 2017. We are also ready to facilitate the transfer of children to our High School from the FC Road centre free of cost.”

“Director of Karve Nagar branch said that she will give us a contact number of the person concerned within a week. Though our children are being transferred to the Karve Nagar branch, it’s still not convenient. We will wait for a few more days for their response, failing which we will lodge an FIR,” said Binita Mehta whose child studies at the FC Road playschool.

Chaitanya Reddy, another parent, pointed out the possible inconvenience the change in timings can cause.

“There will be a problem with the timings at the Karve Nagar branch. We sent our children to the FC Road preschool from 11 am to 1 pm. Whereas, schools at the Karve Nagar branch will begin from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, which is not feasible for us. Also, the increase in travelling time will add to our troubles.”

Parents further urged that all children be transferred to the same centre, to avoid any inconvenience to the kids in adjusting to the new place and teachers.