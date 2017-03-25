Pune: Start board paper correction or face action, says deputy Director of Education

As bundles of question papers are being delivered to the office of the Pune division board of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on a daily basis after unaided schoolteachers have refused to assess the answer sheets of the Std X and XII Board exams, the deputy director of education, Pune has stepped in and letters have been sent to all principals reminding them of the condition of their service.

In the notice dated March 23, Dinkar Temkar, DyDE Pune has reminded principals about relevant sections in the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (conditions of service) Rules, 1981, which specifically pertain to paper correction duties assigned by the division or regional board for correction of answer sheets of Board examinations.

“Since the unaided school teachers are keeping away from paper corrections, we had written to the board asking for directions. Accordingly, we have issues a notice bringing out the relevant service conditions which state that it is binding on them to fulfil any work given by the education department and any kind of refusal to do so amounts to dereliction of duty. Not only teachers but managements of private schools must take note as they have to ensure that their employees fulfil service conditions. If they don’t return to work, then they are liable to face severe action,” warned Dinkar Temkar, DyDE.

