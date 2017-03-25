Pune: SNDT distance education programme students say questions for Marathi exam were ‘out of syllabus’

A HANDFUL of students enrolled in the distance education programme at SNDT College have claimed that the Marathi exam carried questions that were ‘out of syllabus’. This prompted seven of the 15 third year bachelor of arts (TYBA) degree students appearing for the Marathi exam to write an official complaint to the main university in Mumbai.

One of the students, Sayli Nimbalkar, told The Indian Express that they realised this as soon as the question papers were distributed. “In the 100 marks paper, only about 20 marks questions were from the syllabus while the rest were from outside the syllabus. We immediately brought it to the notice of the supervisor but then, some of the girls said that they had those poems and references in their textbooks. It was very confusing as seven of us said that it was outside the syllabus,” she said.

Another student, Riya Karsode, said that it wasn’t until the students compared their textbooks that they realised what had gone wrong. “The textbooks are given to us by the college after we enroll for the course. We noticed that while our textbooks have 25 chapters, those girls had 15 chapters. The poems in their books were different and so was the rest of syllabus. The question paper was based on their textbook but when it came to comparing our books, we could not attempt beyond 20 marks questions. When we brought it to the notice of college authorities, they told us to attempt however much we can and then give a written application to higher authorities. They said they would let us know when the reply comes. Our only demand was that they should change the question paper and give us questions from within the syllabus as they did when there was a mistake two days ago,” she said.

On Wednesday too, a similar incident had taken place at the college with 12 students appearing for their final year graduation exam who received the wrong question paper. The incident came to light, a little after 11am when the examination commenced, after the question papers were distributed and students immediately said that question paper contained questions from outside the syllabus. As the college officials also realised this, they immediately contacted the question paper distribution centre and managed to get the desired set of question paper within minutes. At that time, college officials said that they had received the question paper set meant for the regular BA students instead of those for distance learning.

Anand Zhumale, principal of SNDT college, said he was not aware of the second incident. “I will look into it on Saturday and follow up with the university. If there is any mistake, students will not suffer,” he assured.

