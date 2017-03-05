Pune: Question carrying one mark ‘goes missing’ from HSC paper

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which is already dealing with controversies over paper leaks, now has another headache to deal with. On Saturday, candidates who appeared for the General Foundation Course Paper II of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination alleged that a question worth one mark was missing from the paper. The students, from the English medium HSC vocational course batch, were appearing for the General Foundation Course Paper II.

Students said that midway through the exam, they realised that question no. 1 in their paper, which carried four marks, had only three questions, each worth one mark. The error was allegedly only restricted to the English medium paper as the Marathi medium question paper apparently carried all the four sub-questions under question no. 1. One of the students said she pointed out the mistake to the examiner as well.

“The examiner told me that one of the questions could be worth two marks. But when I cross-checked the question paper with my friend from Marathi medium, I realised that their paper had four questions,” said the student. The subject carries a total of 40 marks.

MSBSHSE Secretary Krishnakumar Patil said he had received information about the alleged goof-up through mediapersons, but not from any official. “We have a committee which sends us a report at the end of each paper and points out any mistakes that may have occurred. The committee has not sent its report or notified us… so I won’t be able to comment…,” he said. When asked if he had checked the question paper himself, Patil said, “it is not procedure” to do so.

Rakshanda Hiraje, whose daughter appeared for the exam, said, “When my daughter pointed out the error to the examiner, she was told to continue writing the exam, and that the matter would be resolved later,” she said.