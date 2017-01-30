Pune: Professor Ashutosh Sharma addresses CSIR-NCL foundation day

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, celebrated its 67th Foundation Day. Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, delivered the CSIR-NCL Foundation Day lecture on “Science, Technology and Innovation: Closing the Circle of Knowledge”.

Prof Sharma said scientists convert some of the resources into knowledge and some of this knowledge has to be converted back to resources. He also discussed the role of creativity, out-of-box thinking and common sense in science and inventions.

He suggested younger students present in the hall that 30 per cent of our time must go not only for the incremental work but for some more profound thinking where one can challenge the foundations of one’s knowledge. He also highlighted how science helps solve many daily issues.

Nowadays, the focus has shifted solving problems with science and technology. We need to be able to communicate across different boundaries of science. He further talked about the power of lateral thinking, creativity and even common sense in solving scientific problems.