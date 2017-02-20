Pune: Over 23,000 applications filed for 15,725 RTE seats

So far, number of applications received are not more than 10 per cent of the total availability. Express So far, number of applications received are not more than 10 per cent of the total availability. Express

Ten days since the online forms opened up for 25 per cent quota admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for economically weaker sections (EWS), 23,114 applications have been filed in Pune district, making it the highest number of applications received in the state.

The total number of seats available for admissions in Pune are 15,725. Sharad Gosavi, deputy director of primary education, Maharashtra, said while Pune has the highest number of applications in the state, Nagpur leads as far as demand for RTE seats is concerned.

Watch what else is in the news

“In terms of numbers, Pune has the highest number of applications. For the 15,725 seats, there are already over 23,000 applications and this number is likely to increase as the link for filling admission forms is open till February 25,” he said. However in Nagpur, applications have already crossed double the availability, as 15,588 applications have been received so far for the 7,094 seats available.

In Pune, education officials say the numbers could go as high as 30,000 too. They added it would be the highest number of applications received so far for RTE quota admissions. On the one hand, while in districts such as Pune and Nagpur, the demand for EWS seats under RTE is far exceeding their availability.

In districts such as Nandurbar, Sindhudurg and Hingoli, only double-digit applications have been received. Gadchiroli and Beed will be the first districts in the state to close link for applications in another two days, i.e. on February 21. So far, number of applications received are not more than 10 per cent of the total availability, said officials. In Beed, for 2,194 seats, 286 applications have been received, while in Gadchiroli, 85 applications were received for 765 seats.

Asked about the high number of applications in cities like Pune, vis-a-vis the poor response in other districts, Gosavi said, “In big cities, the fees of private schools is very high and it is not easy to get admissions. Hence, we see a lot of response in these cities, as poor families can also send their children to reputed schools. However in smaller cities and taluka places, getting admission into private schools isn’t that difficult and it is usually on first-come-first-serve basis.”

Another aspect of poor response in rural areas, tribal pockets or taluka places could be the online admission process, which not everyone is well versed with. State officials, however, deny these reasons, claiming that adequate publicity was given to the process.

Meanwhile in Pune, where 849 schools have registered for RTE quota admissions, one school — Kaveri International in Lohegaon — has not registered yet. “We have already sent a notice to the school and they have replied to us as well. We will now be sending a letter to the education department, recommending de-recognition of the school,” said Mushtaq Shaikh, ZP primary education officer, Pune.