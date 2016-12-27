Pune: Online admission process for FYJC ensures transparency, reduces hassle

Deepali Vaidya with her son Shubham. Deepali Vaidya with her son Shubham.

For Kothrud resident Deepali Vaidya, the process of Class XI admission for her 16-year-old son Shubham started even before his SSC exams were held. “The first introduction I had to the centralised admission process or CAP, for first year junior college, was during the last few weeks of the Class X academic year. The school authorities called us and conducted a session, explaining what the centralised online admission process was about. They explained how to fill forms, select colleges, what to look out for during the selection etc. We were impressed because earlier we had to run from one college to the other as each one had its own admission date and process. Now, all we had to do was fill a form online but of course, we had to do so carefully,” she said.

The next step of the online process was picking up a copy of the admission booklet from the school by paying Rs 100, saving the cost of picking up multiple forms from colleges.

“If you look at the admission booklet, it not only has detailed instructions for filling up admissions forms but it also has illustrations of what online forms look like, FAQs and most importantly, contact numbers. However, we didn’t need it since the booklet gave us admission cut-offs for each college for the previous year. We just compared it to my son’s percentage and finalised the names of a few colleges, where his percentage and choice of subjects matched,” said Vaidya.

After her son scored 93 per cent and sought admission in the Arts stream, Vaidya realised that it might not be too hard for him to get admission. Despite his score, Shubham, a former student of Bal Shikshan Mandir, didn’t get a seat in the top colleges of his choice in the first round.

“He got admission in SP College, which was the third option on his form. We took admission at that time and then waited for a better option. We had to wait for six rounds, after which we got an allotment at Symbiosis College. I am glad that they conducted multiple rounds because then the deserving students get a chance to get admission in a college of their choice,” said Vaidya.

Vaidya said she appreciated the transparency in the online process, but admitted that the multiple rounds were cumbersome. “There was no capitation involved, no running around between colleges. Students got admission through a computerised process, based on their percentage. Even if my son didn’t get admission in the top college of his choice, I knew that it was because of the cut-off, not other reasons. Earlier, part of the admission process was completed at the college level, and that was not fair, since we didn’t get to know about the criteria. The 100 per cent online admission seems fair,” she said.

However, there is one glitch which, Vaidya said, should be rectified. “The online form asks students to fill the names of 30 colleges. Because there are so many options, students put unrealistic expectations at first and then include names of colleges just to complete the list. With fewer options, students will be more careful and it will be not much of a hassle for them and their parents,” said Vaidya.