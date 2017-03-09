Pune: No end in sight to Rosary teachers’ protest, school calls meeting today

About 100 parents tried to intervene and discussed the issue with principal Farahdiba Sheikh. Express About 100 parents tried to intervene and discussed the issue with principal Farahdiba Sheikh. Express

Even as the indefinite strike called by the teachers of Rosary International School, Bibwewadi, entered the fourth day, there were no signs of the matter getting resolved immediately. Moreover, the management brought in 12 teachers as replacement even as 32 teachers continued their protest. The protesting teachers have been demanding from the school management to settle their salary dues of last six months, however, the management failed to pacify them even on the fourth day.

Watch what else is making news:

Realising that the matter was headed nowhere, about 100 odd parents tried to intervene and deliberated with the school principal, Farahdiba Sheikh. However, it turned ugly as some parents tried to manhandle Sheikh. “Ours is very genuine demand and we need to be paid our dues, for which we have waited for over six months now,” said Sumesh Dhebe, art teacher who is on protest. Incidentally, the school’s annual exams are underway and it was arts exam on the day.

According to protesting teachers, initially they were willing to be paid salaries of four months along with a written assurance from the management of paying the remaining dues by next month. “But the seniors at the management are only asking us to call off the strike,” said one of the teachers. The school management has called upon a meeting with the protesting teachers on Thursday. When asked about further decision in this matter, Dhebe said, “We will participate in the meeting but rest decisions will be taken thereafter.”