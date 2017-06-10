Pune: List of HSC toppers, prize-holders released, city colleges celebrate

Students celebrate after the list was announced. Students celebrate after the list was announced.

On Friday, several top city colleges across Pune were celebrating as the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the list of the subject-wise toppers and prize holders for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations held in March. A total of 25 prizes were announced and in many categories, students won more than one award each. At Camp’s S M Choksey High School and Junior College, two students got four prizes between them.

Timber Market resident Jaina Sanghvi who got 200/200 in Computer Science and an overall of 91.54 per cent won two awards. Stating that her junior college supported her efforts, she says it was her hard work and the guidance of one professor, Bipin Pardeshi, for her feat. “I relied mostly on the notes that I got from college relied on and solved question papers from the last ten years. I like the subject mainly because it’s logic based and I have studied it right from school as I was in an ICSE board. I like Computer Science because of programming. In school, we were taught JAVA which was one of the main topics in the syllabus,” says Jaina, who hopes to get into College of Engineering Pune (COEP) for software engineering.

Bhushan Jamdade, another student of the same junior college who scored 99/100 in Biology and got an overall percentage of 91.07, was the recipient of two prizes declared by the board. “I don’t find biology difficult. The main thing about the subject is that it helped me a lot in the board preparations. The thing about the subject is that it needs to be studied regularly, with a schedule. This is exactly what I did. I studied from the first day itself and concentrated during the lectures. My mother, who is a nurse, motivated me to do well. My future plan is to get into medicine and pursue MBBS at B J Medical College,” said Jamdade, a Hadapsar resident.

Another college which had two students in the list of prize winners was Fergusson College whose students Shivani Salokhe and Dhanashree Deglurkar scored 100 percent in French and 98/100 in Geography respectively. They were the recipient of three prizes between themselves. An elated Salokhe, who lives at Baner-Pashan link road, was felicitated on Friday. “I had a target to score well in French because I like learning something new and different. A lot of hard work was required, I solved a number of board examination papers from previous years. And it was in 8th grade when my interest started developing for this language. I don’t have a particular career planned in this subject but I would love to do a course in the French language,” she said.

Marathwada Mitra Mandal too made a mark with student Swarali Deshpande who scored 87 marks, getting the second prize in Japanese language. The Dhayari Road resident says she got her first brush with Japanese in Class I but it wasn’t until Class 9 that she took it up for formal studies. “I never took tuitions but I rather practised writing Japanese by my own and listened to it to learn more. I want to make a career where I can make use of my Japanese language skills,” she said.

Ishan Kulkarni from Symbiosis Junior College was the recipient of the first prize in Japanese with a score of 89 on 100. Shrikala Milind Purohit from Garware College, who scored 100 in Mathematics and 295/300 in Physics-Chemistry-Maths, was the recipient of two prizes. Though the board released the list of the 25 prize winners for awards, there were several other subject-wise toppers who were felicitated by city colleges on Friday as the marksheets were distributed for their 100/100 or near perfect scores.

