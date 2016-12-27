Pune: Glitches and delay in RTE admission process thwart hopes of parents

Shyam Kumbhar, a parent. Express Photo Shyam Kumbhar, a parent. Express Photo

Shravan Kumbhar, three-and-a-half years old, watches his six-year-old brother Shreyas get ready for school everyday and insists on doing the same. His father Shyam Kumbhar, a mechanic at a golf course in Mulshi, says he has no option but to watch helplessly as his younger son kicks up a fuss each morning. Kumbhar, a resident of Sutarwadi in Pashan, says he wants both his children to attend school.

“I went to the help desk set up by the Aam Aadmi Party and filled the form for Right to Education (RTE) quota admissions for both my children. They had told me that the admission process was based on a lottery and I was waiting for the results. My elder son got admission and his school was within two kilometres of our house… I was hopeful about the process and that’s why I waited for the RTE admission of my younger son. But I didn’t know that my wait was going to be a long one… ,” he said.

The RTE Act mandates that a child must get admission in a neighbourhood school, one located within three kilometres of the house.

Hopeful about securing a RTE seat, Kumbhar says he didn’t enroll Shravan in any local pre-school, admissions to which are conducted by March-April, much before the academic year begins.

“By the time the RTE lottery was conducted and I got a seat for my child, it was the middle of the academic year, but that was not the problem. The main issue was the allotment. I got two allotments for Shravan in the third round of admissions but one of the schools was in Bhor taluka and the other was in Maval taluka. I don’t understand the logic behind allotting a nursery student to a school located in another taluka, at least 20 kilometres from his home,” says Kumbhar.

He also questioned the logic behind mid-year admissions. “If one sees the timeline, then by the time they start the process and finalise admissions, many private schools have finished the process. They say that private schools can’t fill up RTE seats but the seats themselves are limited. They say there is no guarantee of admission since there are so many applications and few available seats… so as parents, what should we do? Should we get our child admitted to a private school, pay the fees and then pull him out when he gets admission somewhere else under RTE,” he said.

Kumbhar added, “Ideally, the RTE process should take place before private school admissions, so that if parents can’t get their children admission under the RTE quota, they will try in private schools. At least what happened to my younger son… he is now sitting at home… it won’t happen to other parents as they will be better prepared”.