Pune: Former Bishop’s School principal B W Roberts dies

Written by Aakriti Bhalla

Noted educationist and former principal of Bishop’s School, B W Roberts, died of a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday. He had been hospitalised on Thursday morning as he was feeling unwell.

Roberts, the 13th principal of the British-era school, had held the post for almost 25 years between 1973 and 1999. “The world has lost a great educationist… he was a man of principles… he was the champion of champions of Anglo-Indian education. We will all miss him,” said Frank Freese, former principal of Bishop’s School.

Manoj Phulphagar, a former student, said many students had visited Roberts in the hospital to pay their respects., “All the students who graduated from the school remember the attention he gave to each one of them… that’s probably why so many students visited the hospital… I will remember his spirit all my life”. The school’s official website hails Roberts for his contributions towards building the school, in terms of quality of education as well as the infrastructure. He was instrumental in setting up St Margaret Hall on the school campus, expanding the school ground, and building halls and classrooms.

To acknowledge his immense contribution to Bishop’s School, the B W Roberts Hall was named after the former principal. After he completed 25 years in the school, the school had thanked him for his dedication. The school’s website stated that the personal example set by B W Roberts had made many students strive to uphold the school’s motto — ‘thorough’.

