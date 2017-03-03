Pune: Engineering students take part in Robocon 2017

THE National Robocon 2017 kicked off on Tuesday with 112 college teams vying for the top position in Robotics. Organised by Doordarshan and MIT Academy of Engineering Alandi, it is being held at the Balewadi Sports Complex till March 4.

The winner will represent India at the Asia-Pacific Robot Contest, International Robocon 2017 to be held in Tokyo later this year.

As always, top Engineering colleges including NITs and IITs would contest for the coveted award. Colleges like Cummins College of Engineering for Women and Vadodra College of Engineering participated as well. There were participants from all over India.Twenty-five teams are from Pune. Colleges like Cummins College of Engineering for Women and Vadodra College of Engineering participated as well.