Pune colleges focus on improving student-teacher interactions

Dilip Seth, principal of SP college, said the faculty and students have regular one-on-one interactions, to create an informal atmosphere for the students. As half of the 8,000 students at the college are women, Seth said his team also works towards creating awareness among students.

In addition to the Vishakha Committee, the college has two other committees that work towards preventing and reporting any untoward incident on the campus.

“There is a grievance redressal committee that keeps a tab of any complaints that are reported in this matter. A box is present on the campus, where any student can drop a letter and it gets addressed fortnightly,” informed Seth.

The in-house faculty of the psychology department at SP college act as counsellors for the students having problems. But the highlight, according to the principal, is the Vidyarthini Samvaad Manch, a platform specially for female students to discuss all their issues.

He said, “Not only specific issues are addressed here, but the students are also provided with career-related guidance and informed about newer job opportunities.”

Symbiosis International University (SIU) too believes in keeping open and free atmosphere for students to interact with all faculty members.

“Right from the senior most faculty to all others, we share a healthy bond so that students rarely find them unapproachable for their issues,” said Vidya Yerwadekar, principal director, SIU.

The induction for every incoming batch at SIU focuses on informing the students about the various bodies that are working on preventing any incident of sexual harassment on campus, she added.

Both Seth and Yerwadekar agreed that the possibility of sexual harassment at college was far lesser than those reported in corporate work spaces.

