Pune: CoEP student scores 100 percentile in CAT, aspires for IIM-A seat

FOR FOURTH year BTech student, Yash Rajiv Choudhari, securing a 100 percentile in CAT 2016 in his first attempt wasn’t such a big surprising moment. Having solved several full-length mock exams, the student of College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) says he stood at AIR 1, at least twice during those mock tests conducted by his coaching centre. “I was expecting above 99.9 percentile though 100 came as a pleasant news to me. I was preparing since March 2016 for the exams,” said the 20-year-old, who is now hoping to get a seat in IIM-Ahmedabad where he wishes to pursue finance.

Yash, who hails from Kolhapur, came to Pune about four years ago after clearing his HSC with an overall 99.83 per cent, the second highest score in his college. Yash decided to take up electrical engineering as he was fond of Mathematics and he felt this discipline of engineering would allow him to explore this interest further. His father is also an engineer in printing technology. “After I joined engineering, I realised that my management and analytical skills are far better than my technical skills and hence, I decided not to pursue MTech and instead studied for CAT,” he said.

Speaking about CAT, which he attempted in December 2016, he said that though Quant (Quantitative Ability) has always been his strong point and Verbal (Ability) has been his weakest area, during the actual CAT scores, he was surprised to see that he scored better in Verbal. Choudhari’s section-wise percentile is VA: 99.9, DILR: 99.86 and QA:99.96. “It is funny how during mock tests, Verbal was my weakest area but when I got my score card, I realised that I scored highest in it,” he said.

According to Choudhari, DILR (Data Intrepretation and Logical Reasoning) was the toughest section to solve. “None of the sets had tabular or graphical questions, which I had practised. However, I took a decision quickly and instead of solving all the 8 sets, I decided to drop a couple of sets and focused on five sets. I got it right and I think that’s where I made a wise decision. I think it’s important to make this choice as every year, CAT gets tricky and many times we buckle under pressure,” he said.

His advice to CAT aspirants in such situations — do not try to solve everything but remember that what is difficult for you is tough for others too.

Meanwhile, Yash, who will appear for his BTech graduation exam in May 2017, has already received a job offer through college placements. “This is the only entrance test that I have given. I have got a good placement through college in a company with a chance to attend a training programme in Shanghai. But my plan was if I get a chance to study in IIM -Ahmedabad or Bangalore, then it would be my first priority and I would not take up the job offer then,” he said.