IISER gets centre for high-end cancer research

To promote research work in life sciences, the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has set up an excellence centre that will help in analysis of hundreds of biological samples, simultaneously. With this centre, biologists are set to take cancer tumour research to a new level, said an official. The Centre of Excellence, which was inaugurated by K N Ganesh, director, IISER (Pune), on Wednesday, has been set up by PerkinElmer, in association with IISER.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the biggest advantages of the centre, Sanjeev Galande, head of biology department said, “The new centre will have a very high throughput capacity. This means, simultaneous analysing and studying of large number of samples will now be possible. It will not only save time but also help improve the accuracy in work.”

The construction of the centre involved an investment of around Rs 10 crore. It is set to benefit about 500 students — from across the fields of biology, chemistry and physics — who are involved in integrated researches, added Galande.

About the key areas of study where the centre can particularly benefit the researchers, he said, “We have a lot of work coming up in the field of cancer tumour research. One of the prime aims is to study cancer tumour samples using this high-end technology.”

Broadly, the centre will house instruments, such as high-content analysis and automated liquid handling workstations, plate readers, and those used for multi-spectral imaging.

According to Jayashree Thacker, president, PerkinElmer, India, “The opening of this new facility and our collaboration with IISER supports the expansion of PerkinElmer and our relationship with leading research organisations in India. It further positions us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

Director K N Ganesh hailed the collaboration with the industry for taking research outside mere laboratories. “This is an excellent example of industry-academia collaboration. This advanced bio-analytical set up will not only hone the analytical skills of undergraduate students but also elevate their understanding of interdisciplinary sciences.”

