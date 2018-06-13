Pune: Celebration time for city colleges as names of HSC toppers, prize winners revealed

The toppers’ and prize winners’ list brought cheer to some colleges and students. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen) The toppers’ and prize winners’ list brought cheer to some colleges and students. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Several top colleges across the city got a chance to celebrate on Tuesday, when the MSBSHSE released the list of subject-wise and overall toppers for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination. Some students managed to secure more than one award.

Vaishnavi Sardeshmukh, a student of Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, scored the highest marks in both French and Maths.

“The secret to my success is a combination of studying and pursuing my hobby. I have been learning Kathak for 11 years. I haven’t missed a single workshop, a single programme or a single dance class… I was able to rejuvenate myself continuously,” said Vaishnavi.

She reveals that she prefers French over Maths and plans to pursue the language further at Alliance Francaise. “I didn’t just study the textbook… I sometimes read a French book or a French newspaper. I used Google Translate to learn the meanings of words which are not in the textbook,” she said.

Anish Sachin Koulgi, a student from Dr Kalmadi Shamarao Junior College, emerged as another topper. Koulgi, who managed a perfect score in Computer Science, said he developed an interest in Computers after his Class X exam. “During my vacations, I did an online course on coding. I became interested in understanding how Android games are programmed. I built an app… it was simple…,” said Anish.

His curiosity helped him get an advantage over the rest of the students. “The ultimate goal is to design my own operation system,” he said.

Mrunal Jagdale, a student of Sir Parashurambhau College, scored the highest marks in Japanese: 78 out of 100. She said she became interested in the subject when a Japanese student came to her house as part of an exchange programme.

“I had taken up German at first.. but the purity and discipline of the Japanese language made me change my mind. My teachers at school helped me a lot in boosting my confidence and making the learning process fun and interesting,” she said. Mrunal wants to pursue a career in Japanese interpretation and culture exchange.

The Physics topper from Pune, Mohit Rajesh Bhutada, scored full marks in the subject. However, the student of Laxmanrao Apte School revealed that Chemistry was his favourite subject. “I studied for four hours after school but what really helped me was meditation. I started meditating from Class XI, when my tuition teacher advised me to take it up. Another thing I do when I am stressed is swimming. It relaxes me a lot, “ he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App