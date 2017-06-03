CBSE Class XII results out today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2017 on Saturday,

June 3. Like earlier years, the CBSE will put up the results online with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their results through these websites: http://www.results.nic.in, http://www.cbseresults.nic.in, http://www.cbse.nic.in.

The schools will automatically get their entire school’s result on the email ids already registered with the Board. The results can also be accessed through the search engine http://www.bing.com. The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website shortly. ENS

