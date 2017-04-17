Pune: ACs to beat the heat at Sangvi school

PCMC panel chief Seema Savale interacts with students at National English School, Sangvi. Express PCMC panel chief Seema Savale interacts with students at National English School, Sangvi. Express

As mercury continues to soar in the city, the National English School in Sangvi has stepped forward to ensure that students don’t feel the heat, at least in the school premises. In a move unusual for several schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the National English School has installed air-conditioners in three of its classrooms. The AC classrooms were inaugurated by PCMC Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale last week. Savale also spent some time with the students, to get a feel of the classroom environment.

Praising the initiative, Savale said, “Parents are really concerned about their children leaving the house in this hot climate. In one school, some parents opposed an afternoon exam schedule due to extremely hot conditions prevailing in the city. Therefore, schools should do their best to ensure that life is comfortable for the children in their campuses.”

Savale added that the PCMC was also taking steps to ensure that the standard of its school is lifted. “We have initiated steps to improve the quality of our students and I am sure we will see the results soon,” she said.

Also present on the occasion, School Chairman Domnic Lobo said their school was among the very few in Pimpri-Chinchwad to take this decision. “I think only a few schools, who carry an international tag, have installed ACs. Otherwise, hundreds of schools don’t care for their students,” he said.

Lobo added that they have installed three ACs so far in the school premises and would soon install ACs in all of their classrooms.

Summer vacation at the National English School will start next month. It is the only school that is currently functioning in summer. “We have taken an inspiration from the Supreme Court, which will also be working during the summer. Similarly, the Prime Minister also works throughout the year,” Lobo added.

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar, school principals Monika Ramaswamy (primary) and Saji Samuel, along with teachers, were also present on the occasion.

