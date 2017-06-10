Pune: A week after CET result, law students wait for merit list

‘The delay is reportedly because many candidates filled wrong information in application forms,’ said a principal. ‘The delay is reportedly because many candidates filled wrong information in application forms,’ said a principal.

Even as results of the state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) for five-year and three-year LLB courses were declared on June 2, a week later, aspirants are still waiting for the consolidated merit list. In the absence of a merit list, say candidates, it becomes difficult to figure out if admissions are possible to a college of choice, and knowing one’s score is not of much use.

College principals, on the other hand, said that several students have been visiting law colleges, hoping for more information about the admission process. But with no concrete answers to give, even college managements are helpless. Rohini Honap, principal of DES Law College, admitted to being inundated with enquiries from students.

“These students come from far away… we don’t have a choice but to send them away, as even we don’t have clear answers. At least if the colleges had been intimated, then we could inform the students. There is a lot of confusion over the schedule of admission right now,” she said. Modern Law College Principal Sunita Adhav also said that students have been turning up at colleges, looking for information. “We don’t know when the merit list will be out. Only after it is out, students will get to fill preference forms and then the picture will be clearer,” she said.

Some city principals said they have learnt that the merit list and admission procedure have been delayed since many candidates filled wrong information in the application forms. “We heard that at least 500 candidates made mistakes while filling out various columns of the application form, including their names, caste and student category, because of which the merit list was delayed. But there is no official confirmation on this,” said a principal, requesting anonymity.

However, State CET Cell Commissioner Chandrashekhar Oak dismissed the claims, stating they were false. “… We have received no complaints about students filling in wrong data. There is no inordinate delay in declaring the merit list… the normal process takes time. By tomorrow, we will put up the schedule for admissions and the college registrations would begin.The merit list is likely to be declared by the first week of July, after which preference forms for students will be made available,” said Oak.

But the delay has made many students anxious. Priyanka Lolap, who is hopeful about securing a seat in either MMCC or Modern Law College, said she has been making the rounds of colleges. “According to earlier information, it should have been done by this week, but now that’s pending as well. If the merit list is not declared, how do we know where we stand,” she asked.

