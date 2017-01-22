Pune: 60 govt schools across four PMC zones identified to undergo fire-safety training

The programme has already reached out to 1,50,000 students from 430 schools. The programme has already reached out to 1,50,000 students from 430 schools.

As part of the National Fire and Evacuation Drills in School, the Safe Kids Foundation (SFK), in association with Honeywell India, conducted fire drills across 12 schools and a few communities in Pune Saturday. The programme, with aim to make Pune a model safe city in terms of preventing fire and burns, asked schools to adopt its “Safe Kids at Home” curriculum.

The programme has identified 60 government schools across four Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) zones as model safe schools, wherein fire safety training would be provided to students, teachers, support staff and parents along with information on right equipment and signage to deal with fire emergencies. The programme is designed for children in Grade 3 to Grade 8, aiming to reach 3,25,000 children and 1,75,000 parents by 2018.

One such fire drill was conducted at the Anglo Urdu Boys School in Bhavani Peth, which targeted about 500 children. The Pune fire department informed schoolchidren about fire safety and what to do in case of fire. On the occasion, Chief Fire Officer of the Pune fire department, Prashant Ranpise, said, “As per the Central government norms, we conducted fire drills in a large number of schools today. Disaster preparedness is mandatory for schools and mock drills equip people to deal with fire incidents in the best possible way.” The team also planned to meet people in Gosavi Basti area, which had recently witnessed a fire incident, later in the day.

Having received the highest endorsement from D K Shami, Fire Adviser, Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs, the programme is fully-funded by Honeywell and SFK, who together plan to conduct these drills and activities throughout the year in many more schools across the country.

Sharing her view, programme director of Safe Kids Foundation, Dr Cinthia Pinto, said, "By creating model safe schools, we are not only raising awareness but also preparedness across the city. For the first time ever, we are taking this programme beyond schools to slums, which are most vulnerable to fire disasters." The programme has already reached out to 1,50,000 students from 430 schools and 1,15,000 parents from 156 localities.