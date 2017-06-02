41 schools derecognised, parents warned against enrolling wards

Education department has warned the managements of these schools to shut down operations immediately or they would have to face action under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009. Express Education department has warned the managements of these schools to shut down operations immediately or they would have to face action under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009. Express

A total of 41 schools have been declared as “derecognised” by the Zilla Parishad’s school education department and parents have been warned against taking admissions for their wards in these schools. A majority of these schools fall within the Pune rural jurisdiction and only a few schools are located on the fringe areas of the city such as Bavdhan, Sus Road, Paud, Manjari and so on.

According to a statement issued by the education officer (primary), ZP, block education officers of 13 rural talukas have submitted their reports on schools operating in their jurisdiction without requisite permissions. The education department has now warned parents against enrolling their wards in these schools.

If admission is taken, school education department will not be held responsible, the parents have been warned. Similarly, the department has warned the managements of the schools which have been derecognised to shut down operations immediately or they would have to face penal action under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009.

Surprisingly, the list of derecognised schools includes the names of two branches of Tree House School, which had run into trouble a few months ago as parents had complained of overnight shutdown of certain centres without notice amidst reports of financial trouble in the group.

Amongst the schools falling within the fringe areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad include Jagdamba English Medium School, Dehu; Wisdom English Medium School; Little Flower School, Manjari; two branches of Tree House School in Mhalunge and Manjari; Kalpavruksh English Medium School, Kirkatwadi, three branches of Periwinkle School in Sus Road, Paud, Lavale, amongst others.

Since schools are currently on holiday, education department officials have as yet no clue of the total number of students currently enrolled in these schools. Asked about the future of the existing students in such schools, Mushtaq Shaikh, primary education officer, said that they would be given assistance wherever required.

“If parents face any difficulty in getting admission in nearby schools, then they can contact the block education officers who will help the students get accommodated in nearest schools,” he said.

The schools that have been derecognised include:

* Dnyandip Marathi Medium School, Malegaon

* Vidyavardhini English School, Sawantwasti Korhade

* Brahma Education Center

* Ultimate English Medium School

* Olympus English Medium School

* Global International School, Varvand

* Jagdamba English Medium School, Dehu

* Little Flower School, Godbolevasti, Manjari

* House School, Manjari

* Pioneer School, Mahadev Nagar

* Lions Kit Rambaug Dere Bungalow, Manjari

* Yepre Patil Primary English Medium School, Pisoli

* Kalpvruksh English Medium School

* Oyster English Medium School

* Wisdom English Medium School

* Shantiniketan English Medium School

* Futurebright English Medium School

* Pune International School, Kadamwasti

* Savitribai Phule Vidyalaya

* MIT CBSE International School, Kadamwasti

* Rainbow International School

* Vitthalrao Shinde High School

* Strawberry English Medium School, Aale Phata

* K. Bapurav Dighe Patil Prashala

* PMP English Medium School, Chakan

* Brahma Valley International School

* Indrayani English Medium School

* Samajbhushan Motilal Sharma Vidyalaya

* Geeta Vidya Niketan English Medium School, Darumbe

* DVM English Medium, Gahunje

* Shri Narayan Vidyalaya, Sainagar, Gahunje

* Tree House School, Mhalunge

* Periwinkle School, Lavale

* Periwinkle School, Sus

* Periwinkle School, Paud

* Dolphin School, Sus

* Jesus Christ English Medium School

* Shri Wagheshkar English Medium School

* Saint Krushna English Medium School

* Jaywant Public School, Sanaswadi

