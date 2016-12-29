Karnataka IInd PUC 2017 exam: Datesheet out, check here

Last year, the exam was held commenced from March 11 and ended on March 28 Last year, the exam was held commenced from March 11 and ended on March 28

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the exam dates for IInd PUC Examination that is scheduled to begin from March 2017. The first paper of Biology and History will be held on March 9 and will conclude with English paper on March 27. The candidates who are appearing for the exam check out the exam dates mentioned below:

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC time table 2017:

March 9 (Thursday) – Biology / History

March 10 (Friday) – Computer Science / Electronics

March 11 (Saturday) – Karnatic Music / Hindustani Music

March 13 (Monday) – Sociology / Accountancy

March 14 (Tuesday) – Mathematics

March 15 (Wednesday) – Education / Logic

March 16 (Thursday) – Economics / Geology

March 17 (Friday) – Physics / Psychology

March 18 (Saturday) – Sanskrit / Marathi / Urdu / French

March 20 (Monday) – Business Studies / Chemistry

March 21 (Tuesday) – Political Science / Basic Maths

March 22 (Wednesday) – Hindi / Telugu

March 23 (Thursday) – Kannada / Tamil / Malayalam / Arabic

March 24 (Friday) – Kannada OPT. / Home Science

March 25 (Saturday) – Statistics / Geography

March 27 (Monday) – English

Steps to download Karnataka PUC date sheet 2017

Visit the official website — pue.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table’ link flashing under the circular section.

You will find the Karnataka PUC Date Sheet.

Download the Time Table and take a print out of it.

Last year, the exam was held commenced from March 11 and ended on March 28.

