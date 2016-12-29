Karnataka IInd PUC 2017 exam: Datesheet out, check here

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the exam dates for IInd PUC Examination that is scheduled to begin from March 2017. The first paper of Biology and History will be held on March 9 and will conclude with English paper on March 27. The candidates who are appearing for the exam check out the exam dates mentioned below:
Karnataka Board 2nd PUC time table 2017:
March 9 (Thursday) – Biology / History
March 10 (Friday) – Computer Science / Electronics
March 11 (Saturday) – Karnatic Music / Hindustani Music
March 13 (Monday) – Sociology / Accountancy
March 14 (Tuesday) – Mathematics
March 15 (Wednesday) – Education / Logic
March 16 (Thursday) – Economics / Geology
March 17 (Friday) – Physics / Psychology
March 18 (Saturday) – Sanskrit / Marathi / Urdu / French
March 20 (Monday) – Business Studies / Chemistry
March 21 (Tuesday) – Political Science / Basic Maths
March 22 (Wednesday) – Hindi / Telugu
March 23 (Thursday) – Kannada / Tamil / Malayalam / Arabic
March 24 (Friday) – Kannada OPT. / Home Science
March 25 (Saturday) – Statistics / Geography
March 27 (Monday) – English
Steps to download Karnataka PUC date sheet 2017
Visit the official website — pue.kar.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table’ link flashing under the circular section.
You will find the Karnataka PUC Date Sheet.
Download the Time Table and take a print out of it.
Last year, the exam was held commenced from March 11 and ended on March 28.
