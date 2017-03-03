Latest news

Karnataka II PUC 2017: Exams to begin on March 9

Karnataka II PUC exams 2017, pue.kar.nic.in, II puc question paper, II puc date sheet, II PUC time table, karnataka class 12 time table, karnataka class 12 date sheet, indian express news, education news, karnataka news Karnataka II PUC exams 2017: All papers will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm.

Karnataka II PUC exams 2017: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the date sheet for the II PUC examinations that will be conducted this month. Students can download the date sheet from the official website (pue.kar.nic.in) or see the time table given below.

The exams for students of class 12 will begin from March 9, 2017 and carry on till March 27, 2017. All papers will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm. Candidates are requested to reach the exam centres early.

About 10 lakh students enroll in Pre-university courses every year in Karnataka. The PUE Department offers 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations for the pre-university curriculum for class 11 and 12 students.

Date sheet for Karnataka II PUC exams:

Thursday, March 9, 2017
Biology
History

Friday, March 10, 2017
Electronics
Computer Science

Saturday, March 11, 2017
Logic
Education
Basic Maths

Monday, March 13, 2017
Sociology
Accountancy

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Mathematics

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Karnataka Music
Hindustani Music

Thursday, March 16, 2017
Economics
Geology

Friday, March 17, 2017
Physics

Saturday, March 18, 2017
Psychology

Monday, March 20, 2017
Chemistry
Business Studies
Optional Kannada

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Political Science

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Hindi
Telugu

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Kannada
Tamil
Malayalam
Arabic

Friday, March 24, 2017
Sanskrit
Marathi
Urdu
French

Saturday, March 25, 2017
Geography
Statistics
Home Science

Monday, March 27, 2017
English

