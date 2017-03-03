Karnataka II PUC 2017: Exams to begin on March 9

Karnataka II PUC exams 2017: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the date sheet for the II PUC examinations that will be conducted this month. Students can download the date sheet from the official website (pue.kar.nic.in) or see the time table given below.
The exams for students of class 12 will begin from March 9, 2017 and carry on till March 27, 2017. All papers will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm. Candidates are requested to reach the exam centres early.
About 10 lakh students enroll in Pre-university courses every year in Karnataka. The PUE Department offers 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations for the pre-university curriculum for class 11 and 12 students.
Date sheet for Karnataka II PUC exams:
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Biology
History
Friday, March 10, 2017
Electronics
Computer Science
Saturday, March 11, 2017
Logic
Education
Basic Maths
Monday, March 13, 2017
Sociology
Accountancy
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Mathematics
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Karnataka Music
Hindustani Music
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Economics
Geology
Friday, March 17, 2017
Physics
Saturday, March 18, 2017
Psychology
Monday, March 20, 2017
Chemistry
Business Studies
Optional Kannada
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Political Science
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Hindi
Telugu
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Kannada
Tamil
Malayalam
Arabic
Friday, March 24, 2017
Sanskrit
Marathi
Urdu
French
Saturday, March 25, 2017
Geography
Statistics
Home Science
Monday, March 27, 2017
English
