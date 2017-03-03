Karnataka II PUC 2017: Exams to begin on March 9

Karnataka II PUC exams 2017: All papers will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm. Karnataka II PUC exams 2017: All papers will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm.

Karnataka II PUC exams 2017: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the date sheet for the II PUC examinations that will be conducted this month. Students can download the date sheet from the official website (pue.kar.nic.in) or see the time table given below.

The exams for students of class 12 will begin from March 9, 2017 and carry on till March 27, 2017. All papers will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm. Candidates are requested to reach the exam centres early.

About 10 lakh students enroll in Pre-university courses every year in Karnataka. The PUE Department offers 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations for the pre-university curriculum for class 11 and 12 students.

Date sheet for Karnataka II PUC exams:

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Biology

History

Friday, March 10, 2017

Electronics

Computer Science

Read | Board exams 2017: Classes 10, 12 exam dates, check here

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Logic

Education

Basic Maths

Monday, March 13, 2017

Sociology

Accountancy

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Mathematics

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Karnataka Music

Hindustani Music

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Economics

Geology

Friday, March 17, 2017

Physics

Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2017 dates changed, check complete time table here

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Psychology

Monday, March 20, 2017

Chemistry

Business Studies

Optional Kannada

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Political Science

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Hindi

Telugu

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Kannada

Tamil

Malayalam

Arabic

Friday, March 24, 2017

Sanskrit

Marathi

Urdu

French

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Geography

Statistics

Home Science

Monday, March 27, 2017

English

For more stories on Karnataka education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd