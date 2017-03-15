Karnataka II PUC 2017: Accountancy question paper circulated on social media

Karnataka II PUC 2017: The DPUE has taken a number of measures this year after two papers had leaked in 2016. Karnataka II PUC 2017: The DPUE has taken a number of measures this year after two papers had leaked in 2016.

Karnataka II PUC 2017: The question paper for Karnataka’s second pre-university accountancy exam was found circling on social media on Monday. The images were found on WhatsApp after the exam began but the idea of a paper leak has been ruled out.

Tanveer Sait, State Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, termed it as mischief and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur to conduct an inquiry, the Hindu reported on Monday. The paper noted that anyone involved in exam violation will face action once it is found how the paper was circulated.

Department of Pre University Education (DPUE) Director C Shikha told the Hindu that the Raichur Deputy commissioner was the first to receive reports of the images two hours after the exam started at 12.30 pm.

Read | Karnataka II PUC 2017: Exams to begin on March 9

“It’s not a leak, as all students enter the hall by 10.15 am and are not allowed to leave after that,” Shikha said. She noted that only one page of the question paper was in circulation. She asked students not to pay heed to any rumours.

The DPUE has taken a number of measures this year after two papers had leaked in 2016. This includes the installations of CCTV cameras in the areas where the question papers are stored. The II PUC exams began on March 9, 2017 and will carry on till March 27, 2017.

For more stories on II PUC exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd