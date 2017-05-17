PU to hold Lateral Engineering Entrance Test

The Panjab University will hold Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET – 2017) for admission to 2nd year B.E. Courses (session 2017-18) at Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology (CCET), Sector 26, Chandigarh and Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Bajwara, Hoshiarpur, on July 2.

The Prospectus (including application form) is available online on the Panjab University Website: http://puleet.puchd.ac.in from 16th May 2017. The last date for submission of information on the website to generate the bank challan is June14. Detailed instructions for submission of online Entrance Test form are available on the Panjab University website.

