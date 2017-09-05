PU students’ elections: Chandigarh Police draws up special security plan, to increase deployment from September 6 to 8

Ballot boxes being unloaded at Panjab University on Monday. Sahil Walia Ballot boxes being unloaded at Panjab University on Monday. Sahil Walia

THE CHANDIGARH Police has chalked out a special security plan for Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city for the next three days —from September 6 to 8 — in view of student council elections scheduled to held on September 7. The election campaigning will end on the evening of September 5. At present, 120 police personnel have been deployed on the PU north campus and south campus. Sources said the number of police personnel would be significantly increased between September 6 and 8.

The Students’ Centre, Department of Law, UIET campus and boys hostel numbers 1, 2, 3 have been identified as highly sensitive points and specific deployment of police personnel will be made at these locations. Among colleges, SD College, Sector 32; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26; DAV College-10 and PGGC-46 have been declared highly sensitive. Around 20 police personnel each will be deployed at these places while 10 cops each will be stationed at other colleges.

However, the police have kept in mind the suggestions of several student leaders, who demanded less deployment of uniformed people on campus. SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “Apart from students, security of PU staff members, who will be deployed in the election and counting process, is also our priority. This time, we have decided to deploy police personnel, including women personnel, in plain clothes inside the campus. Some of them have already been deployed. The special security plan will be implemented at PU and other colleges on September 6 and will continue for the next two days. PU has its own private security personnel; we are also utilising their resources for making this election violence-free.”

The special security plan was prepared by a joint committee of local CID wing, police officials of central division under the supervision of SSP Jagdale.

Six PCR vehicles have already been deployed at all the three entry points of north campus and south campus. The police patrolling vehicles will also deployed inside the PU campus on the election day.

Over 33 outsiders arrested at PU

The Chandigarh Police has booked and arrested more than 33 outsiders, including a murder convict in Punjab, from Panjab University in the last four days. Sources said the local sub divisional magistrate (SDM) had also adopted a tough stand against the outsiders and preferred to send most of them to judicial custody.

