PU Senate Meeting: Vice-Chancellor faces flak for keeping silent on ex-Chancellor

Panjab University (File) Panjab University (File)

In the first Senate meeting after Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s tenure ended last month, Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover on Sunday came under criticism for not making an official comment of felicitation for the former Chancellor of the university.

Grover allegedly had avoided mentioning Ansari’s name even during the last month’s Syndicate meeting after which seven Senate members — Pawan Kumar Bansal, Prof Pam Rajput, Dr Rabinder Nath Sharma, Prof D V S Jain, S. Tarlochan Singh, Dr Ameer Sultana and Prof Chaman Lal —on Saturday had specially written to the Vice-Chancellor and requested him to make an official statement recording Ansari’s contribution during his tenure as Chancellor of the university, in the Senate meeting.

On Sunday, the official note on the day’s Senate meeting released to the media by the university read, “Efforts of outgoing Chancellor of PU Mohammad Hamid Ansari were appreciated and also expressed gratitude to outgoing Chancellor for giving all support to the university to grow as an institute of knowledge.”

Grover is, however, reported to have attributed the expression of gratitude in the meeting on Sunday to the Senators. A note of dissent was put in by Senator Rabinder Nath Sharma, who said the statement should have directly come from the official chair instead of being quoted on behalf of the senators. Nath was also among the senators who had written to Grover requesting the official statement on Ansari.

“Ansari was Chancellor of the university for past 10 years and I felt it was quite unfair that the university’s Vice-Chancellor did not make an official statement acknowledging his contribution towards the university,” Nath told Chandigarh Newsline.

Senator Lal told Chandigarh Newsline that some of the senators had expressed an apprehension that Grover would not make an official statement on Ansari and had specially requested him to present an official statement during the meeting. “I think it should have come directly from the Vice-Chancellor’s chair. He did not do it on his own,” said Lal.

The seven senators in their email to Grover, sent through Lal, on Saturday had said, “I hope that in tomorrow’s Senate meeting, apart from welcoming new Chancellor of the University, we shall be appreciating our outgoing Chancellor as well. Since Senate agenda is not clear about it and in Syndicate meeting of 25th August, felicitation has been extended to new Chancellor without simultaneously recording appreciation of outgoing Chancellor.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App