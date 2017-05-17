PU releases new fee structure with 10 pc hike for all courses

PANJAB UNIVERSITY on Tuesday released its new fee structure with 10 per cent hike in tuition fee for all courses. After the protests over the steep fee hike of up to 1,100 per cent, PU Senate had in a recent meeting rolled back the hike, capping it at 10 per cent.

The revised tuition fees will be applicable for students taking admission in the first year of the 2017-18 academic session. According to the new fee structure, for MBA (General, IC, HR), the annual tuition fee structure is Rs 10, 340 and maintenance charges Rs 1,372. The fees had earlier been hiked from Rs 9,400 to Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, for B Pharmacy, the new tuition fee is Rs 5,590 with maintenance charges of Rs 3,167 as compared to earlier steep hike from Rs 5,080 to Rs 50,000. In the case of professional courses, the tuition fees for three-year LLB course had been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 with maintenance charge of Rs 1,372.

Senator D P S Randhawa said that the lowering of the tuition fee would make many courses affordable for students belonging to marginal families. But he said that the Centre should not run away from its responsibility to provide adequate funds to the university to help it overcome the fiscal crisis. The tuition fee for BA/BCom (Evening Studies) has now been brought down to Rs 2,700 with maintenance charges of Rs 1,847. Earlier, the fees for all the traditional courses having fee structure in the bracket of Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,000 was hiked to Rs 10,000. For BSc (Hons), annual tuition fee will be Rs 2,820 and for MSc (hons) it will be Rs 2,940, with maintenance charges of Rs 2,812.

“It is good that the university has issued a fresh order revising the tuition fee downward. It was a need of the hour and the university had done the right thing by implementing the Senate decision in this regard. However, the Central government must bail the university out of the fiscal crisis,” said former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal. Aashiq Mohammad, general secretary of Panjab University Campus Students Council, said, “The revised fee structure is suitable for all the students coming in the varsity campus from next session. The education should be at affordable price.”

V-C for common committee for rationalisation of fee structure At a meeting held between the directors, deans and all the chairpersons, the Vice-Chancellor stressed the need for forming a common committee for rationalisation of fee structure across colleges in Punjab, UT and the departments on PU campus. At present, there is a major difference in the fee structure of departments of PU as compared to the UT and Punjab colleges.

