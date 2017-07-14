PU CET UG result 2017 date and time: Results to be out at puchd.ac.in

PU CET UG result 2017: The provisional list will be released after July 18 while the candidates have to report to the alloted colleges on July 19 to 21. PU CET UG result 2017: The provisional list will be released after July 18 while the candidates have to report to the alloted colleges on July 19 to 21.

PU CET UG result 2017: Panjab University is likely to release the merit list for admission in the undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 today at puchd.ac.in. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results from the official website of the university (see steps below to know how).

The option filling too will start from July 14. The entrance exam was held on June 4. The provisional list will be released after July 18 while the candidates have to report to the alloted colleges on July 19 to 21. The classes will begin from July 24.

PU CET UG result 2017: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website of Panjab University (puchd.ac.in)

Step 2: Go to the admissions page.

Step 3: Click on the link for “PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test- 2017” and follow the link provided to the exam portal.

Step 4: Click on the notification that reads “Click Here For Result”.

Step 5: Enter you roll number, select your course and search for your result.

Step 6: Download your result and save a copy for further reference.

The exam is held for admissions into various undergraduate courses such as Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery B.Pharmacy and B.Sc. (Hons.) in the Punjab University.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd