PU CET provisional merit list 2017 to be released tomorrow at cetug.puchd.ac.in

PU CET provisional merit list 2017: Panjab University (PU) will release the provisional merit list for admission to its courses through the Common Entrance Test (PU CET) 2017 on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and have applied for admissions through PU CET, can check the provisional list in the evening on July 18.

The university will also release the seat allocation list for the first online counselling round on Tuesday. Those who have been selected would be required to report to their respective departments based on the seat allocation list from July 19 to 21, 2017.

The next round of allotments will begin from August 1. Only those who have submitted their forms by July 7 are eligible for admissions to various courses at the university from the academic term of 2017-18.

Steps to download PU CET provisional merit list 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for PU CET (cetug.puchd.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the provisional merit list which will be available on the main page.

Step 3: Enter your details like your roll number in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the merit list and take a print out of the results for further reference.

