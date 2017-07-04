PU CET PG result 2017 declared at puchd.ac.in, here’s how to download

PU CET PG result 2017: PU CET PG 2017 was conducted on June 10 and 11, 2017 at centres in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar. PU CET PG result 2017: PU CET PG 2017 was conducted on June 10 and 11, 2017 at centres in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar.

PU CET PG result 2017: Panjab University Has released the results for the postgraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 on Tuesday. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results from the official website of the university (see steps below to know how).

PU CET PG 2017 was conducted on June 10 and 11, 2017 at centres in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar. Those who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to various PG courses offered at Panjab University.

“Dates of uploading of Tentative Merit List, filling objections and Provisional Merit List and counselling schedule will be notified at the online Notice Board of the respective Department/Institute/Centre,” the university has said in a notice. Classes for the academic session of 2017-18 for about 49 PG courses will commence from July 24. Read | Migration to main campus: Panjab University draws flak for giving admission via quota, click here

Steps to check PU CET PG 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Panjab University (puchd.ac.in)

Step 2: Go to the admissions page.

Step 3: Click on the link for “PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test- 2017” and follow the link provided to the exam portal.

Step 4: Click on the notification that reads “Click Here For Result”.

Step 5: Select your exam from the links which include “CET(PG) – 2017 (Except Forensic Science and Criminology)”, “CET(PG) – M.A.(Journalism & Mass Communication)”, “CET(PG) – M.Com (Hons)” and “CET(PG) – M.B.A. (for Executive)”.

Step 6: Enter you roll number, select your course and search for your result.

Step 7: Download your result and save a copy for further reference.

