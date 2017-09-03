PU announces final list of candidates for student polls

SFS members during the general body meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) SFS members during the general body meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

THE PANJAB University authorities on Saturday announced the final list of candidates for the upcoming student elections. According to information given by the PU Dean of Students Welfare (DSW), Professor Emanuel Nahar, a total of nine students from various departments will be contesting for the post of president. Six students will be contesting for the post of vice-president while 10 each would be in the fray for secretary and joint secretary.

The DSW said 48 students had filed nominations for the post of president and three were rejected. And, on the final list, nine have been allowed to contest. For the post of vice-president, 46 nominations were filed, for secretary, 59 nominations and joint secretary, 53. DR lists were awaited from some departments.

Among the major student parties, only SFS (Students for Society), PUSU (Panjab University Students Union) and NSUI (National Students Union of India) have announced their full panel for the polls while many other parties, including ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), SFI (Students Federation of India) are just contesting the president’s post as Avinash Pandey from UIET (ABVP) and Davinder Singh from School of Punjabi Studies (SFI) are contesting the president’s post.

Parties announce alliance

PUSU, the 2016 winner, has announced an alliance with PPSO (Pal Pehalwan Students Organisation), NSO (National Students Organisation) and ISA (Independent Students Association). The SFS, which left the 2016 elections in shock as they lost the post of president by a minimum margin, has decided to go it alone this time. Party leader Harmanpreet Singh said, “We will be contesting the PU polls without any alliance and we are confident of victory.”

Meanwhile, SOI (Students Organisation of India), announced its alliance with PUHH (Panjab University Helping Hand) whereas NSUI did not announce any alliance.

