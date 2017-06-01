PTET result 2017: MDSU declares PTET result at ptet2017.com, ptet2017.net

PTET result 2017: Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam PTET result 2017: Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam

The Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2017 was held in May 14 at various centres. The candidates can check their results on the official website — ptet2017.com and follow the steps written below.

PTET result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the results link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details correctly

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your results for further use

