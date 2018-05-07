PTET admit card 2018 released by MDSU, download at ptetmdsu2018.com

PTET admit card 2018: Exam will be held on May 13 PTET admit card 2018: Exam will be held on May 13

PTET admit card 2018: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswathi University, Rajasthan has released the admit cards for the PTET exam 2018. The candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website — ptetmdsu2018.com. As per reports, over 2 lakh candidates applied for the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) examination 2018. MDSU will conduct the exam on May 13. The entrance exams for BA-B Ed/ B Sc-B Ed will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Apart from the hall ticket, a candidate is advised to bring their original ID cards (any one of them) like Aadhar Card, driving license, ration card, pan card etc with them.

PTET admit card 2018, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your details correctly

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your hall ticket for further use

The admit card carries important details. Do check them carefully, in case you find mistakes on them, contact the concerned authority. Electric devices like mobiles, Bluetooth, et al are banned and centre officials are directed to remain alert.

The entrance examination is held for admission in B.Ed. colleges in Rajasthan. The application forms were released in January and nearly three months were given to aspirants to fill the form. A candidate has to score at least 50 per cent marks to be eligible for admission. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswathi University will prepare the merit list based on the performance in PTET result 2018.

