PSTET 2017: Application process begins, know how to apply at educationrecruitmentboard.com

The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has started the online application process for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2017). The eligible candidates can fill PSTET 2017 application form through the Board’s website — educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The last date for registration is December 26 (upto 11 pm) and the exam will be held on December 31. There will be two papers — PSTET 1 for those who aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PSTET 2 for those who intend to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Application fees: For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 600 and backward category candidates. For SC, ST and differently abled candidates, the fees is Rs 300. The ex-servicemen candidates have been exempted from payment of application fee. The last date to deposit exam fee is December 27.

Candidates appearing in the final year of D.El.Ed/ ETT/ BEd or equivalent qualification are also eligible to apply for PSTET 2017. Read | DSSSB recruitment : HC directs fresh appointment of teachers in govt schools

PSTET exam pattern: There’ll be two papers with each carrying 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted separately for primary and upper primary class teachers.

