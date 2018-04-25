PSEB sports toppers scoring ‘100%’, board plans a ‘check’ on sports marks from next year

PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia, said that 100 per cent marks are appearing ‘illogical’ and questions are being raised by ‘every person who is applying a logic’ (Representational) PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia, said that 100 per cent marks are appearing ‘illogical’ and questions are being raised by ‘every person who is applying a logic’ (Representational)

As the Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) declared results for class 12 on Monday, it was for the fourth consecutive year that students under sports category topped state scoring unusually high 100 per cent marks, even in humanities stream. Sports students are given 15-25 additional marks depending on their participation in state, national or international sports tournaments.

Since last year, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is advising the state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not to inflate marks of class 10 and 12 students to avoid undue pressure on average students seeking admission in undergraduate courses as it leads to abnormally high cut-offs in colleges and universities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia, said that 100 per cent marks are appearing ‘illogical’ and questions are being raised by ‘every person who is applying a logic’. He added that from the next year, the Board would keep a check on the additional marks being given to sports students.

“We have noticed that percentage for sports category students has touched 100 per cent due to the additional marks being given. It is unrealistic. In fact, it is appearing illogical to every logical mind and questions are being raised. It is on the recommendation of officials from sports wing that we add these marks but from next year an examiner from PSEB will also keep a check. We will be keeping a check on how marks are being allocated. Policy will be reviewed soon,” said Kalohia.

It was in 2015 that Punjab started this policy of giving additional marks to students opting for sports to promote sports culture among students in class 10 and 12.

A major controversy had erupted in 2015 when the board in its first attempt with sports marks, released a common merit list for sports and non-sports students for class 12. Students who had scored more marks in academics were listed behind those who got additional marks for sports. Two students from sports topped state with 100% marks in non-medical whereas the academic topper with 98.67% marks in commerce stream was pushed to sixth rank. It was after widespread criticism that board decided to release separate merit lists for sports and non-sports students thereafter.

In 2016, separate merit lists were issued and four students from sports scored 100 per cent marks in class 12 including humanities and commerce streams. In 2017 also, three class 12 students scored 100 per cent marks in non-medical, medical and humanities stream after getting additional marks. In 2018 results declared on Monday, two humanities students have been given 100 per cent (450/450) with full marks in subjects like English, Punjabi, Sanskrit, drawing and painting among others.

Harpreet Dua, associate professor Punjabi and senate member, Panjab University Chandigarh said that focus should be on ‘knowledge oriented’ education not ‘marks oriented one’. “This system of giving unusually high marks was originally started by CBSE and to bring other students at par with CBSE students, state boards started spiking marks so their students can also get admission in reputed colleges and universities. But the question is are we building an education system that is knowledge oriented? We are building a marks oriented system in which students are having degrees but lesser knowledge. It is beyond understanding that how 100 per cent marks are being given in subjective questions and even in languages.”

This year, the board has also given up to five grace marks using Marks Moderation Policy to at least 20,000 students who were on ‘borderline’.

