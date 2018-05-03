Behind the hysteria over history in Punjab

Screenshot of Class XII history book. Express Screenshot of Class XII history book. Express

What is the controversy about history syllabi for classes 11 and 12?

The new syllabi introduced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) for classes 11 and 12 has run into a firestorm of opposition. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged that a major portion of Sikh and Punjab history has been removed from the Class 12 curriculum. The board and Congress government maintain that the curriculum has only been ‘re-aligned’ to match the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, as for other subjects (physics, chemistry and maths). The process was started in 2014, when SAD-BJP were in power. Now, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also wants an explanation. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded an apology from the CM. The government says a Sikh affairs scholar recommended by SGPC was also a part of board advisory committee.

What are the changes?

The number of chapters in both classes has been reduced to half from the earlier 22 chapters. In Class 11, the focus has shifted from Indian history last year (19 of 22 chapters were on Indian history and two on Sikh history) to Sikh history (six chapters) and world history (five chapters). In Class 12, all 22 chapters used to be on Punjab and Sikh history which have been changed to Indian history (nine chapters) and two chapters on Sikh history.

What on Sikh and Punjab history is included in the new syllabus?

For Class 12, two new chapters – Towards a Sikh State — From Banda Singh Bahadur to Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Punjab under the British – have been included. The remaining nine chapters are on pre-modern history and modern history of India, including the Independence struggle. Topics in the two new chapters include Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, The Sikh struggle, Dal Khalsa, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and his conquests, Punjab during National Upsurge of 1857, Singh Sabha movement and Akali movement.

The Class 11 chapters on Sikh history include ‘History of Punjab and Sikh Gurus’, ‘Teaching of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’, ‘Evolution of Sikhism’, ‘Establishment of Khalsa Panth’. A new chapter on four sons of Guru Gobind Singh who were martyred by Mughals titled ‘Çhaar Sahibzaade‘ has been included. Five other chapters are on World History.

Who were experts in advisory committee and what are they saying?

The four-member advisory committee had Dr M Rajivlochan, professor of history, Panjab University (Chandigarh); C N Subramaniam, senior faculty member at Eklavya Foundation in Bhopal; Dr Paramvir Singh, professor of Sikhism, Punjabi University (Patiala); and Dr Subhash Parihar, principal, Gandhi Memorial College, Kotkapura.

Paramvir Singh, whose name was recommended by SGPC, said, “I was shown final drafts of textbooks for classes 11 and 9, but not for Class 12. Instead of reducing Sikh history from Class 12, we should have pitched our syllabus to NCERT for inclusion at the national level.”

According to M Rajivlochan, “The books have been revamped, and when they had to be reduced to half, matter had to be compressed. But the essence of the course material has been maintained. Previous books of private publishers were not worth it. Now national topics have also been highlighted with a focus on Punjab…Moreover, courses for classes 11 and 12 are always integrated. We have been working on it since 2014, and I was appointed to the committee by former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema.”

Is the new Class 12 curriculum politically neutral?

M Rajivlochan says, “There is a topic on Indian National Congress and its role in freedom struggle. Then there are Akali Lehar and Punjab Suba movements, which laid the foundation of SAD. Great care has been taken to keep the curriculum politically neutral. We have not highlighted or undermined any one party.”

What are the objections by SAD and others?

Former education minister and SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema has said that instead of putting the blame on SAD, the Chief Minister should take responsibility and rectify the syllabus. “It is a vague excuse that chapters have been moved to Class 11. The seriousness level of Class 12 cannot be compared to Class 11… Earlier, Sikh history was there in brief in Class 11, and then in detail in Class 12…”

Senate member of Panjab University Harpreet Dua has said, “Class 11 syllabus is never taken seriously by students, so having Sikh history in Class 12 is necessary.”

Are the books out?

No, PSEB has not yet printed the books. The Class 12 book has been released online. While the textbook for Class 11 is still awaited, the syllabus has been released. This is the first time PSEB has undertaken the publishing of Class 11 and 12 history books Till last year, the board recommended books of private publishers for history. According to Punjab School Education Secretary, Krishan Kumar, “It was a Rs 8 crore business for private publishers. It is for the first time that we have made our own book. Till last year, students were paying Rs 350-400 per book. Our book is now priced Rs 90-95.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App