PSEB results: Only one govt school student makes it to overall top 10 list

Teachers with Puja Joshi (centre) at the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Teachers with Puja Joshi (centre) at the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

As PSEB declared its Class 12 results, only one government school student made it to the list of 16 students who were placed on top 10 positions. There are over 2000 state-run senior secondary schools in Punjab from where 1,30,252 students took for the exam and also, 10 Meritorious schools from where 3151 students appeared for the exams. But only one student, a girl Nitul of Government Girls Senior Secondary School Jalalabad (West) Fazilka, could make it to 10th position by scoring 97.33 per cent marks in the overall toppers list. The remaining 15 students in this list were from non-government schools.

Also, for the first time the board released total three lists of top 10 positions, including one overall list, and separate top 10 lists for boys and girls. In the remaining two lists — top 10 boys and top 10 girls, there are total 37 students, including 18 boys and 19 girls. Out of these 37, only five are from government-run schools, including three boys and two girls.

Among top 10 boys, two boys including Rajveer Singh and Amritpal Singh of Jalandhar’s Meritorious School, scored 95.56% and 95.33% respectively and were placed at 9th and 10th positions across the state. Apart from them, a boy named Prince of Government Senior Secondary School, Khuian Sarwar in Fazilka scored 95.33 per cent and was also placed at 10th position.

The girls, who were listed among top 10 list for them, included Nitul, who is at 10th position in overall list, was placed at 8th position in the list of top 10 girls and Sumaria Anjum of Meritorious School, Ludhiana who got 97.11 per cent and was placed at 9th position in this list.

The cut off percentage for overall top 10 list was 97.33 per cent. The cut off percentage for top 10 girls list was 96.89 per cent and for top 10 boys list was 95.33 per cent. Among these total 37 students, 21 students are from Ludhiana, including 11 students from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimla Puri, Ludhiana.

Punjab has 22 districts but only Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar have their students among top 10, while remaining 13 districts do not have any students in this list.

Amritpal Singh of Jalandhar Meritorious School, who scored 95.33 per cent, dedicated his position to his mother who had expired on January 27 this year. Amritpal’s final exams had started from February 28th. “She was paralysed but she always wanted that her children should study a lot and become something good in life,” said sad Amritpal, adding that today he missed his mother a lot. His father works an electrician at a paper mill.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App