Moderation policy debate: Here’s what state boards are planning

Some state boards have already announced the results. Representational image. Some state boards have already announced the results. Representational image.

With no clarity on CBSE result declaration date, CBSE students and certain state boards which have already declared class 12 results are in a fix. The CBSE, which has 18,500 affiliated schools, has not cleared yet whether it will move the Supreme Court on the High Court direction on marks moderation.

Education boards in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Punjab have already announced results without spiking marks in the name of “moderation”.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have also announced their results, but it is not clear whether they have followed the moderation policy or not. Ashok Pandey, the chairperson of the National Progressive Schools Conference said, “If CBSE decides to follow the policy, then students from state boards will suffer in undergraduate admissions as they will not meet the cut offs”.

Read | CBSE results 2017 updates: Know everything about the result declaration date

Punjab Board: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman, S Balbir Singh Dhol, said, “We are just examining the situation and contents of the court order. A decision will be taken soon after wide consultations”.

Rajasthan Board: BL Chaudhury, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education’s (RBSE) chairman, said their board never followed the moderation policy. “We never followed moderation so the CBSE decision is not likely to impact prospects of our students positively or negatively,” he said.

Also read | CBSE Class 12 results 2017: What is marks moderation policy?

Uttar Pradesh Board, which is yet to announce the results, has said it will follow the CBSE’s decision in this regard.

While students and parents continue to be in a panic mode, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar today assured

students there was no reason to worry.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now