PSEB Punjabi Additional Special Exam result declared, check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjabi Special Exam result: The result of Punjabi additional special exam has been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – pseb.ac.in. The exam was conducted in January.

PSEB Punjabi Special Exam result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website – pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on top of the screen

Step 3: Now click on ‘Result of Punjabi additional special exam January 2018’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, the datesheets for senior secondary and matric board exams 2018 have been released by the Board on the official website – pseb.ac.in. PSEB is a school board based in Chandigarh, India. Founded in 1969 under a legislative act of the Government of Punjab, its main task is to administer the curriculum taught in public schools in the Punjab state and conduct standardised examinations in addition to conducting administration of scholarships, and publishing of textbooks.

