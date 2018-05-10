Punjab Board PSEB Class X Results: Govt schools beat private schools in Mohali

Punjab School Education Board in Mohali. (Express) Punjab School Education Board in Mohali. (Express)

GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS in Mohali district performed well in the matriculation examination compared to private and aided schools. Out of the 106 government schools in the district, seven have 100 per cent results. As many as 23 schools, a majority of which are private schools, have 30 per cent results or even less.

According to the list released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), out of the 8,890 students who appeared for the matriculation exam in March, 825 failed while 2,043 have compartments in various subjects. The pass percentage of the district was also revised on Wednesday from 66.94 per cent to 67.10 per cent.

Out of the 245 schools in the district, 106 are government schools. The government schools in Salempur, Manauli, Parch, Mote Majra, Tanda, Mullanpur and Boota Singh Wala have 100 per cent results as all the students have passed. Out of the 106 government schools, as many as 15 schools have a pass percentage between 90 and 100 per cent.

As many as seven government schools in the district have 30 per cent result or even less than that this year. Government Senior Secondary School in Amlala village has the lowest pass percentage of 10 among the government schools in the district.

The associated schools have the worst performance in the district as nine of them have results below 30 per cent. Three associated schools, Adarsh Public High School, Aganpur; Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Majra and Mata Gujri Khalsa Girls Senior Secondary School in Khera, have fared the worst in the district as all the candidates from these schools have failed to cross the line.

Three schools, falling in the category of affiliated schools, Jasvindra High School in Lalru Mandi, Shri Kalgidhar Dashmesh Public High School in Zirakpur and S N Public High School in Kharar, have less than 30 per cent results.

Kashmir Kaur, who is holding the officiating charge of Government High School in Majaat village where the result is 25.08 per cent, said last year, the mathematics results were very poor and this year, the English result is weak. Kashmir added that she would speak to the teachers and the nagar panchayat to find out the reasons. She added that sometimes, the students do not attend school and so the results go down. Last year, the teachers of the school were criticised for the poor results.

The administrative head of Shri Kalghidar Dashmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur, where the results were 15.38 per cent, said they would ask their teachers about the results. Total 13 students of the school appeared in the exam and only two managed to clear it.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said it is an encouraging trend that the government schools have performed well. The DC added that she had directed the district education officer to prepare a list of teachers who have less than 20 per cent results. “We will ask the reason from the teachers whose results are not up to the mark,” she said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App