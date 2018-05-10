PSEB Class IX new history syllabus: Sikh Gurus chapters for first time, teachers impressed

The books for social studies (which includes history) for Class IX have reached the schools. (Express Archive) The books for social studies (which includes history) for Class IX have reached the schools. (Express Archive)

Amid the political slugfest over new history syllabus introduced by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) for Classes IX, XI and XII (Class X syllabus yet to be reworked), The Indian Express spoke to some history teachers, including those who teaching Class IX with new books with revised history syllabus.

The books for social studies (which includes history) for Class IX have reached the schools. The teachers, speaking on the condition of anonymity given the political colour the issue has taken, hailed the introduction of Sikh Gurus and Punjab history right from Class IX as a good move.

Four chapters, starting from physical features of Punjab to Guru Nanak Dev ji and Guru Arjan Dev ji, have been introduced in Class IX. “It is for the first time that Sikh Gurus and Punjab history has been introduced right from Class IX and after re-alignment with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) pattern, content has become easier and interesting for students. Earlier, they were studying Iron Age, Kansa Yug and World Wars which was boring and they failed to relate to it,” said a teacher.

A social studies teacher from a government school in Muktsar says, “To understand how syllabus has been revamped, we need to see Class IX to XII syllabus as an integrated course, like in NCERT books. Earlier, they were arranged haphazardly without any chronology. Now, Sikh Gurus and Punjab history is starting right from Class IX, which earlier started from Class X. The books are simpler, compact and easier to read. There are four chapters in Class IX on Punjab history.”

Another teacher from a PSEB affiliated school in Ludhiana says, “Students are liking the new syllabus as they are relating to it. Now with Sikh Gurus and Punjab history in them, they are localised. Since students in Punjab visit gurdwaras and talk to their families about Sikh Gurus, they need not parrot it.”

The new syllabus has eight chapters, including four on Punjab which are: Physical Features of Punjab, Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji and contemporary society, Development of Sikh religion (1539-1581) and Sri Guru Arjan Dev ji: Contribution in development of Sikhism and his martyrdom.

