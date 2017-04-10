PSEB in textbook tangle: No digitisation rights from NCERT, some titles can’t be uploaded online

PSEB chairman Balbir Dhol PSEB chairman Balbir Dhol

THE NEW session in government schools commenced on April 1 but the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is in a fix when it comes to textbooks.

The government provides all textbooks free of cost from Classes I-VIII and in higher classes, SC/ST students get them for free.

However, not a single textbook this session for any class has reached schools yet. The orders were also issued dated March 24 for school heads to ensure that old books are taken from students passing out and given to new students.

Then the board had cited ‘delay in purchase of paper’ as the reason for delay in printing and supply of textbooks.

PSEB is in a mess over textbooks and ‘no digitisation’ rights from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has further added to the mess due to which PSEB has expressed its inability to upload as many as fifteen titles on its website. These titles have been adopted by PSEB from NCERT and mostly include English/Hindi versions of the books.

As per the latest status report of textbooks, PSEB has claimed that printing of 207 titles is currently in process. However, none of them has reached any schools in state. A separate list of 16 titles has been prepared which PSEB will not print but they will be available on its website in PDF format. Though these books have been prepared by PSEB only but due to fewer requirements, they will not be printed. These include- class 12 geography (English and Hindi), class- 12 media studies (English/Punjabi), gardening class-11 (Punjabi), Information technology class-12 (Punjabi) among others.

Then there are seven other titles which PSEB has adopted from NCERT but due to ‘no-digitisation’ rights, PSEB cannot upload them on its website. The board has also clarified that it won’t be printing these seven titles and students can buy them from open market or access from e-pathshala mobile application of NCERT.

These titles which neither would be printed nor uploaded on PSEB website are all Class XII books (Hindi versions) of mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

The mess does not end here as there is another list of 11 titles which board has claimed that it will be printing and also uploading on its website but it will take time and students have to wait at least till July. Of these 11 titles too, the Hindi and English versions of eight titles will not be uploaded on PSEB website, again due to ‘no digitisation’ rights from NCERT. These include Class XII books of mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology.

Severe paper shortage, says PSEB chairman Balbir Dhol, chairman, PSEB, said “There has been shortage of paper which led to this crisis’.

“We asked students to use old books because this is the habit we have to nurture in them seeing paper shortage we are facing. Fiber Marks Paper Limited from Kashipur in Uttarakhand is already supplying us paper but that wasn’t enough. It took time to rope in second company and now Vishal Paper from Patiala has been finalised. The situation will be normal soon but there has been an extreme paper shortage in nationwide market,” he claimed.

On ‘no-digitisation’ rights from NCERT for several books, he said, “It is a long and cumbersome process to get these rights from NCERT which allows us to put their books on our website. The ones which we translate in Punjabi can be put but not Hindi/English versions. So, we have told students to use e-pathshala website.”

