PSEB exams: Govt school head ‘collects money’ illegally from external students; forces them to pay Rs 70/student

Some students were unable to give money as they were from poor families,” said the principal. (Representational image) Some students were unable to give money as they were from poor families,” said the principal. (Representational image)

A government school principal allegedly collected money from students, who were appearing for an exam in his school, claiming it is a’ rule’ by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The incident happened on February 28. He returned the money on Saturday only after the complaint against him was moved to the district education office. The principal of Government Senior Secondary School, village Jaspal Bangar of Ludhiana, allegedly collected Rs 70 per student from the students of Sri Hargobind Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan, which is a private school affiliated to PSEB.

He had collected Rs 10,800 from the students claiming that it is board rule to pay Rs 70 to the school which becomes a center. On Saturday, when questioned by district education office team on why he collected the funds, he claimed that was for ‘refreshments’ of the staff which is on exam duty. Bhupinder Singh, principal of Sri Hargobind Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, in his written complaint to the district education office said that on February 28, the students of his school went to Government Senior Secondary School as it was their exam centre.

The government school principal Ravi Kumar told their autorickshaw driver to submit ‘funds’. On asking about the funds, he was told that it is a rule that every school has to submit funds to the centre. He also said that even his own school is paying Rs 70/student to the school where his own students are giving exams. He also allegedly said that his school is bearing an expense of Rs 1,000-1,200 on daily basis due to exams for refreshment and other needs of the staff on duty.

“On March 1, we sent Rs 2,500 to him and he called back to ask where are more funds. I asked him that on what basis is he asking for money from us. We have never heard about such funds. He said it is a rule of PSEB to pay Rs 70 per student and thus since our 166 students are giving exam in his school, we have to pay him Rs 11,600. On the day of next exam, our students were not allowed to give exam and asked for money. On the spot, my students collected money from their own pockets and paid Rs 10,800 to him. Some students were unable to give money as they were from poor families,” said the principal.

The complaint was then moved to an organisation – Nakal Virodhi Adhyapak Front- which is run by teachers. Sukhdarshan Singh, president of the body said that the government school principal collected Rs 10,800 illegally and there is no such rule of paying Rs 70 per student to the exam center.

On Saturday, deputy district education officer Charanjit Singh questioned government school principal Ravi Kumar. When confronted, Ravi Kumar said that he collected funds for the ‘refreshment’ of his teachers who were on exam duty. He was also made to return Rs 10,800 in presence of deputy DEO.

Deputy DEO Charanjit Singh said, “There is no rule by PSEB of paying Rs 70 per student to exam centres. He has returned the money and it was collected illegally. He has claimed that it was for refreshment of his staff on exam duty. I will submit my enquiry report in the matter.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd