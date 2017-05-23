PSEB class X results: Only 24 students from govt schools make the cut

ALTHOUGH GOVERNMENT schools in the state have increased their presence a bit on the merit list of the Class X results compared to last year, the situation rermains quite dismal.

Out of the 379 students on the merit list, only 24 from government schools have made the cut. This comes to just 6.33 per cent students of government schools on the whole merit list. Ironically, half of the 22 districts in the state has no student from government schools on the merit list. There are over two thousand government high schools in the state. The cut-off percentage for the merit list is 95.38 per cent and 23 is the last rank.

Last year, 17 students from government schools made it to the merit list of 355 students which was 4.79 per cent of the list. This year, only two students from government schools are there in the top 10, occupying the 10th spot. Hoshiarpur district is at the top with seven students while Patiala has four.

Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Moga, have two each followed by Mansa, Roop Nagar, SBS Nagar, Gurdaspur and Bathinda districts with one each. As many as 10 districts found no mention on the merit list as far as government schools are concerned.

Government Model School Talwara of Hoshiarpur alone has three students on the merit list while Government Senior Secondary School Datarpur of the district, too, has two students on the list.

PSEB Chairman Balbir Singh Dhol said they are analysing the results to find out why government schools have performed badly.

B S Bhatia, an educationist, said results at government schools cannot improve till basics are not cleared. He said government school teachers should focus only on teaching the basics instead of putting pressure on cramming.

Sangrurrecords lowest pass percentage

Sangrur district recorded the lowest overall pass percentage with just 42.85 per cent students, including both government and non-government schools. But, the district has 27 students, including two from government schools, on the merit list. Sangrur is at number three after Ludhiana, which has 113 students on the list, and Patiala, with 52.

Border districts have highest pass percentage

Four border districts recorded the highest pass percentage. Gurdaspur with 86.79 per cent, Amritsar 83.95 per cent, Tarn Taran 80.62 and Ferozepur with 66.01 per cent.

But, only one student from government schools in these districts made it to the merit list.

Non-government schools have fared better though. Non-government schools of Amritsar have 23 students on the merit list followed by Gurdaspur with 11, Tarn Taran eight and Ferozepur five.

